102-year-old Elizabeth Yarborough enjoys milk, boiled peanuts, good health

Elizabeth W. Yarborough can sit up straight and tell you just how grateful she feels for life and a caring family that has showered her with love following her 102nd birthday on Friday.

Born July 1, 1920, in the Jamison community of Orangeburg County, Yarborough is now a resident of Longwood Plantation.

The 102-year-old's life was celebrated with a birthday party held in her honor Wednesday at the assisted-living center located at 1687 Longwood Road NE in Orangeburg.

"I feel good, I really do. They treat us good here, they really do. They keep it so clean and nice. The food is good. I have enough of it. Not too much," she said.

Having been a resident at Longwood Plantation for seven years, Yarborough said she likes the atmosphere and loves to eat, though she also knows her limits.

"I love milk. I love boiled peanuts," she said, noting that she also likes to play the piano and bingo at the facility.

"I like playing the piano. We have a good piano around here somewhere," she said.

Yarborough said she isn't sure why God has let her live so long, but recalled a happy childhood growing up on her family farm in Jamison.

She is the daughter of the late Edgar and Eula Wolfe and had one brother, the late Kaye Wolfe, who died young.

"I don't know why he's leaving me here, what he's leaving me for," she said, noting that Jamison was "a nice little old place" to grow up.

"It was good growing up. I never had to work hard. We had plenty of chickens. We had a cow. I love milk," she said.

She graduated from Winthrop College before landing a teaching job at Wagener High School, where she taught English and music. It was there where she also met her late husband -- Orangeburg attorney and 20-year state lawmaker F. Hall Yarborough - who taught biology and science at the high school.

"I loved Wagener. I forgot about Wagener. We had a good chorus," Yarborough said, noting that she was also at the school sitting around a radio with others when Pearl Harbor was attacked, kicking off the beginning of the U.S. involvement in World War II.

She also recalled the time she got her driver's license, when she successfully drove around the county courthouse block all by herself.

"That was all I had to do. I took a little short drive," Yarborough said.

She and her husband had four children: Foster, Tom, Beth and Bill. She is the grandmother of six and the great-grandmother of seven.

The Rev. Dr. Beth Yarborough of Williston, who will turn 70 at the end of the month, was visiting her mother on Friday and recalled all that she has seen over 102 years of life.

"I preached at a church in Aiken a couple of weeks ago, and I was talking about her birthday. She was born in 1920. So she lived through the Depression, World War II, Korean War, all of the wars. But there were some good times, too, when the country was a little calmer than it is right now," Beth said.

She continued, "She's seen a lot in her years, but never had any real serious illness. She had hepatitis one time. She volunteered at the hospital for many years until she couldn't drive anymore. She picked up hepatitis there."

Beth said she visits her mother weekly.

"It's always a surprise when I come. Sometimes she sleeps a lot, and sometimes she talks a lot. She'll surprise you. She'll come up with something very relevant, and I'll go like, 'Where'd that come from?'" she said.

She continued, "It was hard during the pandemic. She lost a lot of ground mentally during that isolation. I would come a couple of times a week then and, of course, one year not at all. Then the second year a big part of that we could visit through the window. ... I know I'm really fortunate to have her for 102 years."