100 years of service: Rotary Club of Orangeburg preparing for next century

“Congratulations, congratulations! One hundred years in Rotary. That is nothing less than fantastic.”

Past Rotary International vice president Anne Matthews cheered the members of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg on Wednesday as it celebrated the 100-year anniversary of its founding during an event held at Cornerstone Community Church.

“I want you to continue to make this club a viable club, a contributing club,” Matthews said. “Stay in the club. Keep it going. Good luck to you and God bless you in all you do.”

Matthews, who has traveled the world as a Rotary ambassador, praised the leadership of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg, which stood the test of time and followed the Rotary motto of “service above self.”

She also praised the Rotary Foundation, the outreach arm of the club, for making a difference in the world though programs, grants, community activities and scholarships. The Rotary Club of Orangeburg alone has given about $365,229 to the foundation over the years.

The Rotary Foundation has focused on poverty, hunger, health, water, literacy and eradicating polio, Matthews said.

The club’s service “is the heart and soul of Rotary," she said.