100 years of service: Rotary Club of Orangeburg preparing for next century

“Congratulations, congratulations! One hundred years in Rotary. That is nothing less than fantastic.”
Past Rotary International vice president Anne Matthews cheered the members of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg on Wednesday as it celebrated the 100-year anniversary of its founding during an event held at Cornerstone Community Church.
“I want you to continue to make this club a viable club, a contributing club,” Matthews said. “Stay in the club. Keep it going. Good luck to you and God bless you in all you do.”
Matthews, who has traveled the world as a Rotary ambassador, praised the leadership of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg, which stood the test of time and followed the Rotary motto of “service above self.”
She also praised the Rotary Foundation, the outreach arm of the club, for making a difference in the world though programs, grants, community activities and scholarships. The Rotary Club of Orangeburg alone has given about $365,229 to the foundation over the years.
The Rotary Foundation has focused on poverty, hunger, health, water, literacy and eradicating polio, Matthews said.
The club’s service “is the heart and soul of Rotary," she said.
"The naked are clothed, the hungry are fed, the blind are secured medical help, the homeless secure shelter, the sick are given medical help and the illiterate are given the opportunity to read and thousands upon thousands are given clean water to drink,” she said.
Matthews served as Rotary district governor of D-7770 (eastern South Carolina) in 1999-2000. She was the district's first female governor.
She was also the first female to be trustee of the Rotary Foundation and on the board of Rotary International. She also served as vice president of Rotary International, and was the first female to hold that honor as well.
Dwight Frierson, an Orangeburg Rotarian since 1983, said the day was historic.
“The tradition is incredible,” Frierson said.
Frierson is one of the longest-serving active members of the Orangeburg club. His father was a Rotarian and club president and his younger brother, Greg, has also served as president.
“Dad and mom instilled in us the importance of giving back to the community through service,” Frierson said. “We have always done that and it is something we continue to do.”
When Frierson was president of the club, it had about 120 members.
“It was not unusual to have nearly 100 at a meeting,” he said. “We had huge meetings.”
Frierson said now the club is a “robust” 25 to 30 members.
“We still get things done,” Frierson said. He expressed his optimism that the club will continue strong into the future.
“We have some good people in there and some people wanting to grow it,” Frierson said.
Rotary Club of Orangeburg President Michael Adams noted that while he is the 100th president of the club, the list of past presidents is a “Who's Who” of community leaders who have set out to serve their community, state, country and mankind.
Adams offered a prayer of thanks for all those who have served in Rotary over the years.
He asked for continued guidance for the next century of service that is permeated by a spirit of understanding, goodwill and cooperation.
Rotary International President Holger Knaack, a member of the Rotary Club of Herzogtum Lauenburg-Mölln in Germany, congratulated the club via video.
Knaack noted how Rotary has survived wars and pandemics to continue serving humanity and eradicate polio.
“We have a great legacy to be proud of and your milestone is a celebration of that legacy,” Knaack said. “The greatest legacy we can give to the world is to keep Rotary's values alive for many years to come.”
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Congressman Joe Wilson provided a video message congratulating the club and Congressman James Clyburn submitted a letter of congratulations.
A proclamation issued by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster naming May 19, 2021 as “Rotary Club of Orangeburg 100 Anniversary Day” was read, as well as a S.C. Senate resolution issued by Sen. Brad Hutto in recognition of the historic day.
As part of the day's festivities, past district governors, Rotary Club of Orangeburg past presidents, Paul Harris fellows and Paul Harris major donors were all recognized.
Members of the Rotary clubs sponsored by the Rotary Club of Orangeburg, including the St. Matthews, Lake Marion, Barnwell and Rotary Morning Club of Orangeburg, were also recognized.
“The past is our foundation,” Adams said. “But ladies and gentlemen, I will tell you we are looking toward the future. We are looking forward to our next 100 years.”
In other matters:
• Charles H. Williams III and Jack N. Rose were named Rotarians of the Year for their service to the club and community over the past year.
• Becky Gramling was presented the Paul Harris Fellow plus-eight honor. The honor signifies an initial $1,000 donation with eight additional gifts in the same amount.
• Eight Orangeburg County high school students received a $1,500 Rotary Club Scholarship to help defray costs of attending college this fall.
The students are:
- Caroline Abrecht (Lake Marion High School). Abrecht will attend Clemson University and major in computer engineering.
- Chloe Bryan (High School for Health Professions). Bryan will attend the University of South Carolina-Upstate and will major in nursing.
- Talicia Cobbs (Edisto High School). Cobbs will attend Winthrop University, majoring in business.
- Brady Crider (Orangeburg Preparatory Schools). Crider will attend the University of South Carolina-Columbia and major in biology (pre-med).
- Dakota Davis (Branchville High School). Davis will attend North Greenville University and major in sports management
- Zachary Felkel (Orangeburg Preparatory Schools). Felkel will attend the University of South Carolina-Columbia and major in civil engineering.
- Benjamin Journey (Orangeburg Preparatory Schools). Journey will attend The Citadel and major in business.
- Destiny Sellers (Lake Marion High School). Sellers will attend North Carolina A&T State University and will major in liberal arts.