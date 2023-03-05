Calhoun County resident Blanche Stoudenmire has a keen mind, sharp wit and, most importantly, a heart of gold that allows her to love everybody and thank God for his wonderful favor upon her life.

Stoudemire, who has lived in Lone Star for more than 70 years, celebrated her 100th birthday on Feb. 13. With a head full of fluffy, white hair and a bright smile, she is not as mobile as she used to be, but she has a vivid memory that goes back to her childhood days on her family's farm and all the way up to her days as a comptometer operator.

The comptometer was the first commercially successful key-driven mechanical calculator that was patented in the United States by Dorr Felt in 1887.

"All I can say is I must have been left here for some good reason. I wasn't no one to be arguing and fussing and taking on with people and all. Not me, no, no, no. I don't know. I guess I'm willing to help. I guess that had a lot to do with me living this long," she said.

Stoudenmire was one of eight children born to David Artemis Felker Sr. and Wilhelmina Ziegler Felkel of Midway. She is the only living child.

She said she enjoyed growing up on a farm.

"We grew up on a farm. It was between Cameron and Elloree, a farming community. I loved it. That's the only kind of life we knew of. Like my sister always said, my dad might not have had money, but he had love. We never went hungry or dirty," Stoudenmire said.

"When I could hoe cotton, I hoed cotton. I picked a little bit of cotton. I never messed with corn, though. You know what? A lot of children from the city don't know where their food comes from. ... We used to have chickens. We didn't have anything to buy as far as the meat, chickens, eggs and all that stuff," she said, noting that everything came from God's green earth.

It was on the farm where she learned the value of hard work, she said.

"I remember what I did one time. I picked cotton for my cousin that lived next door to us. I made a dollar. My dad and I went to Elloree and bought material for three dresses. That shows you how big I was," she said, smiling.

Stoudenmire graduated from Elloree High School on May 25, 1940. She continued her education at comptometer school and became a comptometer operator. She operated the devices for the South Carolina Power Company in Charleston until 1950.

"I went to Elloree and everything was good. ... I went to comptometer school in Charlotte for three years. I went to Charleston for nine years, where I worked at South Carolina Power Company.

"After I had children, I didn't work anymore. I worked in the garden. You know what my husband said? He said I was the only one who would shell butterbeans, look and television and sleep at the same time," Stoudenmire said, laughing.

She married the late David Parler Stoudenmire in 1949. They had three children: Gwendolyn, John David and Dennis. She is the grandmother of three and great-grandmother of five. She is also the grandmother of one step-grandchild and the great-grandmother of one step-great-grandchild.

"I love my children. I love everybody. I can say that my family sticks together, and the Stoudemire family I married into stuck together. ... Everybody can't say that," Stoudemire said.

A member of Pine Grove Evangelical Lutheran Church for 72 years, she has served God faithfully and credits him for letting her live for a century.

"I have faith in God. I love and trust people," she said, but didn't want to make a big fuss about turning a century old.

"Nothing's changed. I told Gwen, 'Forget about it,' She said, 'Mom, everybody don't live to be 100,'" Stoudemire said, noting that it was up to "God's will" as to how much longer she would live.

Her hobbies include gardening, watching TV and particularly doing Sudoku and other word puzzles. She has also enjoyed relatively good health.

"As far as health, I have arthritis, but it's not as bad as it used to be. I started with that ever since my great-grandson was five or six months old and now he's graduated. I've had a pacemaker since 2009. I've had my second pacemaker. I go to Dr. (Samuel) King over in Orangeburg. King put the pacemaker in. I have not had any trouble," she said, noting that she got "a good report" at her last doctor's visit.

Stoudenmire said she'll try eating just about anything, but not field peas.

"I ain't no field pea eater, but other vegetables, I mean, I'll try everything. My mom didn't raise no pea eaters," she said.

She is not preoccupied with not being able to move around as fast as she used to.

"I can't do like I used to. As far as standing up much, I can't stand up too much. I'm 100 years old. What do you expect? I asked the lady one morning that did my hair, 'How many 100-year-olds have you ever fixed hair for?' She said, 'You're the only one.' I said, 'Well, I get the booby prize,'" she said, laughing.

Stoudemire's children are all delighted to still have their mother with them. They threw a party for her that drew more than 100 people.

Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, also presented Stoudenmire with a House resolution in recognition of her milestone birthday. The centenarian also received a Centenarian Award from the Office of the Governor and a letter from the White House with the signature of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

"I thought that letter from the White House was from somebody right here in the community. When I looked and it said White House, I said, 'Woo!'" Stoudenmire said.

The 100-year-old said she is not only grateful for her family, but the caregivers who come into her home to help make sure her daily needs are adhered to.

"I'm just thankful I got the help I have -- and love. You've got to very far to find love like this," said Stoudenmire, who plans to continue trusting in the Lord to provide for her.

"You can see where it got me," she said.