Hattie Mae Green is a woman of few words, but her face lights up and a slight grin forms when her name is called and she interacts with her beloved children, who are grateful for her life.

The Orangeburg resident will turn 100 on Saturday, July 29. The mother of eight has four living children, Willie, Elaine, Dianne and Emma, along with 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

They all dote on the centenarian and say she has exhibited the love and determination of a good mother. They said Green’s unwavering dedication to church and hard work have contributed to her longevity.

Dianne said that it was great for her mother to have reached her milestone birthday.

“It’s a beautiful thing. She’s a strong woman. She has the dementia. Other than that, health-wise, she’s fine. She’s doing good. She’s a little slow, but she’s still on her feet. She’s not like bedridden. That’s a beautiful thing to see,” Dianne said.

Dianne’s siblings, Willie and Elaine, live with their mother and make sure her needs are taken care of.

Elaine said her mother eats pretty much anything – when she wants to.

“She eats most anything that you put in front of her. She does it in moderation when she wants to,” she said. Green doesn’t like to drink, though.

Dianne her mother is partial to sweets, particularly ice cream and cake.

“She likes anything sweet, but she likes food in general. She just loves to eat, and she eats. It’s not like she plays around. Whatever she likes, she’ll eat. She’s not like nitpicky and only eats a little bit,” she said.

Elaine said she feels good about her mother having reached 100.

“I feel good doing for her, too. Even though she gives me some tough days, me and her get along. I have to go along with the flow. When she doesn’t want to do something, I’ll have to go along with that. That’s still my mama,” she said.

Emma said, “She was just a good mother. She was strict. When she put you on punishment, that was a punishment, but she was good. I’m glad that my mother was strict like that. That’s why I’m the way I am now myself, learning from her.”

Dianne said her mother was a firm disciplinarian who you could not bribe.

“She’s always been a strong-natured person and a no-nonsense person, and that’s where part of that strictness came in. Like Emma said, when you got on a punishment, it’s not like it was time out for five or 10 minutes. There was no such thing. If you’re on punishment, you’re on punishment,” she said.

Green is the oldest female at Williams Chapel AME Church in Orangeburg and has served in various capacities. She is the widow of the late Deacon George Green.

Green’s service in the church included serving as a class leader, missionary and “lifetime achievement (award) winner for 50 years of dedicated service.”

The Rev. Stanley Rivers, pastor of Williams Chapel AME Church, said Green is a “one of a kind” person.

“She’s a wonderful woman, one that has a mind of her own. We at Williams Chapel are very happy that one of the mothers of our church has reached this momentous milestone in her life. We’re just trying to figure out from what fountain she’s drinking so we can have that kind of longevity,” Rivers said.

Green, who loved to sing “Come By Here Lord,” worked as a domestic homemaker and loved worshipping with fellow church members.

Elaine said it was her mother’s dedication to her church and work that has kept her around for so long.

“She loved to work. Getting up in the morning, getting dressed to go to work. When Sunday morning came, she was ready to go to church. Work all week and sit back on the weekend? Not her. She was ready to go to church, and we had to go church,” she said.

Dianne said, “She loved to work, and she was the best biscuit maker.”

She noted that her mother’s fruitcake was also a treat to eat and that her avoidance of smoking and drinking also likely contributed to her longevity.

Elaine said her mother was born in Savannah, Georgia, but didn’t say much her upbringing.

“I know her mother, but I don’t know her daddy. She said she stayed with her grandmother some of the time and all that. She didn’t talk too much about her childhood,” she said.

Her children said Green still has a keen sense of hearing and can walk with assistance.

“We want to make sure she doesn’t fall. If she had the walker, she could hold it and push the walker. ... My brother walks her every day just for exercise. We’re really fortunate and thankful that she doesn’t have any underlying problems that people have at her age,” Dianne said.

Dianne, who lives in New York, said having a team effort among her siblings in the care of her mother is key to keeping Green well and the family together.

“Team effort is very important. We don’t always do our 100 percent, but that’s why I say I give credit to my sister, Elaine, and my brother because they’re here every day, 24-7,” she said.

Dianne continued, “But a team effort is most important because if you don’t work together, everything is going to fall apart.”

Elaine said, “Like everybody, we don’t agree on everything, but we do get along.”

Rivers said, “I just salute them for all that they have done for their mother.”