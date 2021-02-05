100 vaccination doses available at fairgrounds

One hundred doses of the coronavirus vaccine are available now at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, according to Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young.

No appointments are necessary. The vaccinations will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis to people in the 1a category, which includes people 70 and older and health care workers.

The event is being sponsored by Orangeburg County, the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg County School District, the City of Orangeburg and the National Guard.