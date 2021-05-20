100-degree weather forecast to return to region

Temperatures are forecast to soar to the century mark next week, prompting weather forecasters to remind people to use caution outdoors.

“It has been over a year since we have seen temperatures this warm, so it’s good to review heat safety ahead of the heat and upcoming summer,” the National Weather Service said in a Thursday briefing.

Dry conditions are forecast to continue into next week as temperatures rise. Friday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 88. It will climb to 91 on Saturday.

Sunday’s high is forecast to reach 97. It’s expected to reach 99 by Monday and 100 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There’s a slight chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms during this period.

Individuals who are planning to be outdoors should understand the symptoms and signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include: feeling faint or dizzy; excessive sweating; cool, pale and clammy skin; nausea and vomiting; rapid and weak pulse, and muscle cramps.

Individuals should immediately get into a cooler, air conditioned place; drink water if fully conscious, and take a cool shower or use cold compresses.