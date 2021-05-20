100-degree weather forecast to return to region

Temperatures are forecast to soar to the century mark next week, prompting weather forecasters to remind people to use caution outdoors.
“It has been over a year since we have seen temperatures this warm, so it’s good to review heat safety ahead of the heat and upcoming summer,” the National Weather Service said in a Thursday briefing.
Dry conditions are forecast to continue into next week as temperatures rise. Friday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 88. It will climb to 91 on Saturday.
Sunday’s high is forecast to reach 97. It’s expected to reach 99 by Monday and 100 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
There’s a slight chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms during this period.
Individuals who are planning to be outdoors should understand the symptoms and signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include: feeling faint or dizzy; excessive sweating; cool, pale and clammy skin; nausea and vomiting; rapid and weak pulse, and muscle cramps.
Individuals should immediately get into a cooler, air conditioned place; drink water if fully conscious, and take a cool shower or use cold compresses.
Symptoms of a heat stroke include: throbbing headache; no sweating; body temperature above 103 degrees; red, hot and dry skin; nausea or vomiting; rapid or strong pulse, and possible loss of consciousness.
Individuals should immediately call 911 and immediate action should be taken to cool the person until medical help arrives.
Take these steps to prevent heat-related illnesses, injuries and death during hot weather, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• Stay in an air-conditioned, indoor location as much as you can.
• Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.
• Schedule outdoor activities carefully.
• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.
• Pace yourself.
• Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
• Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.
• Never leave children or pets in cars.
• Check the local news for health and safety updates.