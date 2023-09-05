A lucky someone has very little time left to cash in a Powerball ticket worth $100,000.

The ticket was purchased from Santee Landing at 9103 Old Hwy. 6 in Santee in March.

The winning ticket must be claimed in person at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

The Powerball with PowerPlay ticket was purchased for the March 11 drawing and matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number to win $100,000.

The winning numbers that day were: 11 - 20 - 33 - 43 – 58. The Powerball number was 24.

If the prize is not claimed, the $100,000 will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions and payment to contractors for goods and services.