10-year-old Holly Hill girl identified as crash victim

A 10-year-old Holly Hill girl has been identified as the victim in Saturday afternoon’s collision.

Kimora Bookhart died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 15 near Mims Lake Road, a couple of miles outside of Holly Hill.

A 2015 GMC Sierra 2500 was traveling north when a Honda Accord turned in front of it, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Bookhart was a passenger in the Accord, which was being driven by a 16-year-old, according Tidwell. The other passenger in the Accord was a 15-year-old.

The two teenagers were taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment, Tidwell said.

Bookhart would’ve turned 11 next month.

The driver of the Sierra was a 47-year-old Round O man. He wasn’t physically injured, Tidwell said.

Six people died in motor vehicle collisions statewide over the weekend.

So far this year, 348 people have died on South Carolina’s highways, compared to 429 during the same time period last year.

To date, there have been nine highway fatalities in Orangeburg County this year. That’s five fewer than the same period last year.

There weren’t any highway fatalities in Bamberg County during the same time period last year, but there has been one this year.

In Calhoun County, five people lost their lives on the highways last year, compared to three this year.

