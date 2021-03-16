10 T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus

Ten additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths have been reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 383 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 455,495 and confirmed deaths to 7,851.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 8,528 total cases and a total of 217 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,382 total cases and a total of 50 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,162 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.