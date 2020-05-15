10 new school buses awarded to Orangeburg County School District

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in April, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $540,000 to replace 27 older diesel school buses in South Carolina.

The Orangeburg County School District will get the single largest allocation with $200,000 for 10 new buses.

The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.

"Earth Day's primary goal is to protect the environment for future generations. These rebates help do just that by continuing to improve air quality across the country and providing children with a safe and healthy way to get to school," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said. "While many fleets are currently off the road, when these local school districts start up again, EPA and the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act have helped equip them with cleaner running buses, moving farther along the route to healthier kids and communities."

"Children's health is a top priority for EPA and these rebates are an innovative way to reduce the impacts of diesel emissions as children ride to and from school," EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker said. "Diesel Emissions Reduction Act funding helps to improve air quality and human health while advancing innovation in a cost-effective manner."