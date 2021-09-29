 Skip to main content
10 more COVID cases in Orangeburg County
10 more COVID cases in Orangeburg County

Ten more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 1,144 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 85 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 687,464 and confirmed deaths is 10,731.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 10 new cases, 12,501 total cases and a total of 291 deaths and 18 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,831 total cases and a total of 58 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,512 total cases and a total of 40 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

