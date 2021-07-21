10 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

Ten more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there were 462 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 497,542 and confirmed deaths to 8,700.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 8 new cases, 9,269 total cases and a total of 246 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,464 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,230 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.