10 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

Ten more residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 178 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 16 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,194 and confirmed deaths to 8,593.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 8 new cases, 9,213 total cases and a total of 243 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,453 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,226 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.