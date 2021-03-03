10 more coronavirus cases in region

Seven more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg County has two more cases and Calhoun County has one.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 583 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 446,169 and confirmed deaths to 7,626.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 8,296 total cases and a total of 212 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,369 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,127 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.