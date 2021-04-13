 Skip to main content
10 more coronavirus cases in region
10 more coronavirus cases in region

Ten additional residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 447 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 472,310 and confirmed deaths to 8,177.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 8,849 total cases and a total of 230 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,410 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,186 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

