10 more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County
Ten more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 474 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 19 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 465,142 and confirmed deaths to 8,075.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 10 new cases, 8,728 total cases and a total of 226 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,395 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,176 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

