10 more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County
10 more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

coronavirus illustration

Ten new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 474 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 498,054 and confirmed deaths to 8,708.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 10 new cases, 9,279 total cases and a total of 246 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,464 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,230 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

