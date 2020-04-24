10-digit dialing starts Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Carolina’s 803 area code will begin sharing its space with the 839 area code beginning next month.

That’s going to change the way residents dial their calls.

Beginning Saturday, April 25, consumers will be required to dial the area code before the seven-digit number in order to complete their calls.

If consumers do not use the new dialing procedures, calls will not be completed. A recorded message will instruct callers to hang up and dial again, beginning with the area code.

Beginning May 26, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the new 839 area code. The new 839 overlay supplements the current 803 area code instead of replacing it.

Current telephone numbers, including current area codes, will not change. If a consumer currently has an 803 area code, that area code will remain unchanged.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay. Also, local calls will remain local calls regardless of the number of digits dialed.

Consumers will still dial just three digits to reach 911.