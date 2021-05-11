 Skip to main content
10 additional coronavirus cases in T&D Region
10 additional coronavirus cases in T&D Region

coronavirus illustration

Ten more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported throughout South Carolina.

Statewide, there are 192 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 486,282 and confirmed deaths to 8,448.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 9,087 total cases and a total of 239 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,437 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,211 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

Concerned about COVID-19?

