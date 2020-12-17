$10,000 in scholarships awarded to SC State by Roy G. Post Foundation

The funds will be used to support SC State students in the areas of their greatest needs. Some of the funds will be used for tuition assistance and books. The scholarships will also help students travel to North Carolina State University or the University of Wisconsin for their final semester studies.

"This check just shows that we believe in what you're doing here," said Sandra Fairchild, business manager and chief financial officer for Savannah River Remediation LLC, and member of the Waste Management Symposia Inc. board of directors. "We believe in your students and your mission. We believe that this is the next generation that will take our place in providing the nuclear industry with the resources and the talent needed not just to provide energy to this country, but clean energy. We're here to help and assist you in any way."