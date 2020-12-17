$10,000 in scholarships awarded to SC State by Roy G. Post Foundation

On behalf of the Roy G. Post Foundation, Waste Management Symposia Inc. has awarded South Carolina State University with $10,000 in scholarships for nuclear engineering students.
The funds will be used to support SC State students in the areas of their greatest needs. Some of the funds will be used for tuition assistance and books. The scholarships will also help students travel to North Carolina State University or the University of Wisconsin for their final semester studies.
Waste Management Symposia Inc. is the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education and information exchange on global, radioactive waste management.
"This check just shows that we believe in what you're doing here," said Sandra Fairchild, business manager and chief financial officer for Savannah River Remediation LLC, and member of the Waste Management Symposia Inc. board of directors. "We believe in your students and your mission. We believe that this is the next generation that will take our place in providing the nuclear industry with the resources and the talent needed not just to provide energy to this country, but clean energy. We're here to help and assist you in any way."
The university's nuclear engineering department expressed gratitude for the donation, which will benefit students long after their matriculation at SC State.
"These funds will help us focus on what matters the most, which is educating the next generation of highly sought after nuclear engineers who will lead the nation's nuclear workforce for decades to come," said Dr. Stanley Ihekweazu, dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Transportation.
The university is looking forward to having a long-lasting relationship with Waste Management Symposia Inc. and Savannah River Site for the betterment of the nuclear industry and the environment.
"We're most grateful for the donation, but even more so the relationship with Waste Management Symposia and Savannah River Site, which we hope to be a long-term, strategic relationship with SC State," said university President James E. Clark. "By having partners collaborate with us, we are able to uplift the university and provide abundant opportunities for our students."
For more information, email universityrelations@scsu.edu.
