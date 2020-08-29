1 shot in North fight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Someone shot a 19-year-old male in the chest during a fight at a gas station in North at 11:53 a.m. on Saturday, according to North Police Chief Lin Shirer.

Shirer said police received a report of a fight at the United gas station.

He said when police arrived, “all parties had left the scene.”

He said that Orangeburg County EMS transported a person from a location at North Road and Shillings Bridge Road to the emergency department at the Regional Medical Center. Shirer said the man "should recover."

The condition of the person is unknown.

“North police are investigating and actively identifying a suspect,” Shirer said.

The gas station was temporarily closed as police investigated the scene; however, it is now open.

Shirer said this is the second shooting in North this year.

He noted that there was a shooting in February and a suspect is facing an attempted murder charge in that case.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545.

