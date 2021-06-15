1 new coronavirus case in Orangeburg County; no additional deaths in South Carolina

An Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new coronavirus deaths were reported throughout South Carolina.

Statewide, there are 53 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,985 and confirmed deaths to 8,623.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 1 new case, 9,212 total cases and a total of 244 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,459 total cases and a total of 52 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,227 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.