1 more positive case in Orangeburg County; 3 additional deaths in state

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data released Friday.

DHEC also announced three additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 34.

The three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one of Greenville County.

DHEC also is reporting 147 additional cases of COVID-19. As of today, the total number statewide is 1,700 cases in all 46 counties.

In Orangeburg County, 25 residents have tested positive for the disease and none have died. ZIP code-level information shows cases in the Branchville, Santee, North, Neeses, Holly Hill, Elloree, Cope, Bamberg and Orangeburg areas.

Calhoun County has a total of three positive cases and one death. The positive cases have been in the Cameron and St. Matthews postal codes.

Bamberg County has a total of five cases located in the Cope, Denmark and Bamberg postal codes.

The number of new cases by county are:

• Anderson County: 5 cases