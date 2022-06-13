 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

1 killed in Orangeburg County crash

SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

One person died in an early morning crash on Monday in Orangeburg County.

The collision occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Interstate 26 at mile marker 147, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

A 2016 Jeep Patriot was stopped in a westbound lane with its lights off when a 2000 Kenworth tractor-trailer hit it in the rear.

The driver of the Patriot died at the scene. There were no other occupants in it.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t physically injured.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released the name of the deceased driver.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

