1 killed in Orangeburg County crash

One person died in an early morning crash on Monday in Orangeburg County.

The collision occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Interstate 26 at mile marker 147, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

A 2016 Jeep Patriot was stopped in a westbound lane with its lights off when a 2000 Kenworth tractor-trailer hit it in the rear.

The driver of the Patriot died at the scene. There were no other occupants in it.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t physically injured.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released the name of the deceased driver.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

