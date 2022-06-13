1 killed in Orangeburg County crash

One person died in an early morning crash on Monday in Orangeburg County.
The collision occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Interstate 26 at mile marker 147, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.
A 2016 Jeep Patriot was stopped in a westbound lane with its lights off when a 2000 Kenworth tractor-trailer hit it in the rear.
The driver of the Patriot died at the scene. There were no other occupants in it.
The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t physically injured.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released the name of the deceased driver.
The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
