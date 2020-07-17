1 killed in Bamberg head-on collision

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of an SUV died after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer in Bamberg County around 6:12 p.m. on Thursday, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Tidwell said a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe traveled southbound on U.S. Highway 601, near Clear Pond Road, drove left of center and struck a northbound 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer head-on.

The collision caused the cab of the Freightliner to catch fire, Tidwell said. It was hauling sod, but the trailer did not catch fire.

Tidwell said the driver of the Freightliner was transported to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg for treatment. The driver of the Freightliner was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, but the driver of the Tahoe was not.

The driver of the Tahoe died at the scene, Tidwell said.

The Bamberg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the driver of the Tahoe.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, Tidwell said.

To date, there have been 495 highway fatalities throughout the Palmetto State this year. During the same time period last year, there were 519 highway fatalities.