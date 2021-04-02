1 killed, 3 injured in crash on I-26 in Calhoun County

One person died and three others were injured in a five-vehicle collision that occurred Friday morning on Interstate 26, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred at just before 11 a.m. in Calhoun County, in I-26’s westbound lane near mile marker 134.

A 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling west when it struck the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet Express van, Tidwell said. The van was pushed into a 2019 Jeep Latitude and the Jeep struck a 2014 Subaru.

A 2005 Ford F-150 ran off the road into the median and struck the front of the Jeep and the guardrail, Tidwell said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer died.

Medics took the Jeep’s driver to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg and airlifted one of its passengers to Prisma Health in Columbia. The Jeep’s other passenger wasn’t injured.

The driver of the Chevrolet Express van was also airlifted to Prisma Health.

No one else was injured.

The Calhoun County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the driver of the tractor-trailer.