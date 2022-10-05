1 killed, 2 injured in Holly Hill crash

One person died and two others were injured Wednesday afternoon in a three-vehicle collision near Holly Hill, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It began when a 2015 Buick SUV and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided on U.S. Highway 176, near Big Oaks Drive, Tidwell said.

The two people on the Harley-Davidson were thrown from the motorcycle. A Honda motorcycle then ran over the operator of the Harley-Davidson.

The operator of the Harley-Davidson died at the scene.

The operator of the Honda and the driver of the SUV weren’t injured.

The passengers of both motorcycles were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital for treatment.

The collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and its multi-disciplinary accident investigation team.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the name of the deceased.