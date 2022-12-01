1 killed, 2 injured in Eutawville crash

A single-car crash claimed the life of a Eutawville man and injured his two passengers on Sunday.

KeAndré Tayveyon President died at Prisma Health Richland due to injuries he sustained in the collision, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said. The Yearling Drive man would’ve turned 21 on Dec. 7.

President was driving a 2017 Volvo sedan from Branchdale Highway onto Porcher Avenue when the car left the roadway to the right and went over a 7-foot-wide ditch before striking two cement triangles, Eutawville Police Chief Sean Hopkins said.

The car then struck two pine trees.

President and the two passengers were able to get out of the car before it caught fire and burned completely, according to a preliminary report.

Orangeburg County EMS transported President to a local hospital before he was taken to Prisma, where he died.

The two passengers were taken by private vehicle to Charleston-area hospitals.

President was a 2020 graduate of Lake Marion High School, according to his Eutawville Community Funeral Home obituary.

His funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School, located at 530 Hesseman Ave. in Holly Hill.