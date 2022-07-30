 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 killed, 2 injured in Bowman crash

A head-on collision near Bowman killed one person and injured two others on Saturday.

The collision occurred around 1:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 178 near Holstein Road, about one mile from Bowman, S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

The collision occurred when a 2020 Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction, Bolt said.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the Toyota’s front seat passenger, a 25-year-old woman, and the truck’s driver, a 51-year-old Moncks Corner man, to the hospital for treatment.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The name of the deceased hasn’t yet been released.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

