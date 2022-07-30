1 killed, 2 injured in Bowman crash

A head-on collision near Bowman killed one person and injured two others on Saturday.
The collision occurred around 1:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 178 near Holstein Road, about one mile from Bowman, S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.
The collision occurred when a 2020 Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction, Bolt said.
The driver of the Toyota died at the scene.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the Toyota’s front seat passenger, a 25-year-old woman, and the truck’s driver, a 51-year-old Moncks Corner man, to the hospital for treatment.
The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The name of the deceased hasn’t yet been released.
