1 dead after Bamberg fire

Firefighters discovered a man’s body while putting out a fire at a Bamberg home on Monday afternoon, according to Bamberg Fire Chief Gary Williams.

A passerby noticed smoke coming from the wood-framed home at 98 Short Street at 4:50 p.m.

The fire started at the front of the home, Williams said.

As firefighters began to extinguish the fire at the single-story home, they discovered a man’s body.

Williams said his identification has not yet been determined.

The chief called the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to investigate, which is protocol for fatal house fires.

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office and Bamberg County Fire District assisted at the scene.

The man’s manner and cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.

