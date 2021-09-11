0PS students examine feelings

With "God Bless America" playing in the background, Becky Tiekling listens to her students read newspaper articles and express their feelings about the deadly Sept. 11 attacks in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.
The attacks destroyed the World Trade Center, took more than 6,000 lives and left students searching for answers as to why and what might happen next.
"The skies are very safe right now. I would not worry, but I would continue to stay informed because that's your best defense," said Tiekling, a fifth-grade math and spelling teacher at Orangeburg Preparatory School. "They say this could go on for five years."
Her class receives newspapers through the Newspapers in Education Project. Each week, students discuss articles related to the attacks during Coffee Hour. The students also keep a journal, and they also discuss these entries on Fridays.
"This is the first time we've done this on the terrorist attacks and what's going on around us," she said. "We may not see the immediate effects in Orangeburg, but it affects all of us. They need to learn from our mistakes and open up their eyes."
Most of the 10-year-old students, including Jay Hutto, Taylor Roberts, Taylor Marcus, Allie Huggins, Lauren Holley, A.J. Andrews, Joshua Rutland, Jared Porter and Aaron Milhouse, were surprised the attacks took place in the U.S.
"It just made me feel sorta weird inside, because that was the last thing on my mind that terrorists would come," Hutto said.
Roberts said, "I didn't feel too well. I felt like crying. I'm from Seattle, Washington, so I might not be visiting there very much anymore."
Marcus said her articles have centered around how children have been affected and what they should be told, especially older ones. "They could help fight the terrorists and do things to prevent terrorist attacks. It never really crossed my mind, but it's really important now that it has happened. I think about it
A lot," she said.
Huggins said, "I was really surprised. I thought that we were a good country and that nobody was going to hurt us. When this happened, it just turned everything around."
Holley was also shocked and confused about the attacks. "I didn't think it was that big of a deal, but they were playing the two towers collapsing over and over again when I went home that night. ... It was just really shocking."
Andrews stayed up until 10 p.m. watching the news and forgot to do his homework. "I was like, 'Oh, it must have been an accident,' but then the second plane hit, and everybody knew it was a terrorist attack. I saw ... this big cloud of dust coming at everybody. It was bad."
Rutland also believed it was "a false alarm" until he watched the news. "I didn't know what was going on. I feel safer because we have more security. They have already caught eight more people I think," he said.
Emily Tielking, 9, wasn't so confident. "What if they did that again, or if somebody that I knew was on the plane? I still feel a little unsafe."
Porter said the terrorists were smart in attacking with jetliners, whose fast-burning fuel quickly destroyed the WTC buildings. He said such action should prompt "really tight security on overseas crews and flights."
Milhouse said, "They were expecting it to come down. I thought it was kinda sad that a lot of people got killed."
Saudi Arabian exile Osama bin Laden is a prime suspect in the attacks and reportedly is living in Afghanistan. Other students, including Dorsey Craft, Hillary Thackston, and Rachel Reid, expressed opinions on America's next move.
"I just want bin Laden to know what he's done to our country. I didn't know whether to be sad or surprised. It was scary, because of all the people that died in the crashes and terrorism," Thackston said.
"I think it needs to be a different kind of war than usual. We shouldn't just go in and bomb the entire country, but we need to ... find out who was behind it. Just because a lot of Muslims live in Afghanistan ... doesn't mean that it's just Muslims that we should attack," Craft said.
Holley, Andrews, Rutland and Milhouse all agreed that innocent lives should not be lost in a full-scale war, but rather specific attacks should be made against the terrorist camps.
"I think we should figure out where these people are. We should not try to start a war, but just kinda bomb them like they do to us," Reid said.
Rutland and Milhouse were among those favoring President George W. Bush's performance. Milhouse said, "I think he's doing a good job. ... I just think we really shouldn't go to war."
Most students said keeping the journals gives them a chance to stay informed, express feelings which aren't easy to talk about and have something historical to look back on.
"I don't really like it that much, but it helps just knowing what's going on," Milhouse said.
Tielking hopes so. "I never knew what went on when I was in fifth grade. I want them to know because this is certainly a huge part of history and they are living it right now."