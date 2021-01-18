King’s visit to Orangeburg ‘turned our world around’

King had all the abilities that a great leader should have, Williams said.

"He was a very eloquent speaker, who related to the masses. He was able to sum up ... what we all felt in our hearts about what was happening and what we needed to aspire to," Williams said.

Few people realize that King came to Orangeburg to consult with local leaders like James Sulton and the Rev. Matthew McCollom, who preached at Trinity, Williams said. These men were unsung heroes of the civil rights movement, he said.

Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt also met King when he spoke at Claflin. She took part in a number of civil rights marches with him across the South.

King was a spiritual man with a strong sense of justice, she said.

"He told us to always stand up for what was right, and I remember that just like it was today," she said. "He said to believe in what's right, not because of the number of people, but because of what God tells you to do. He told us to be nonviolent and never, ever get angry.

"I remember it like it was yesterday."