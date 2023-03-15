The Orangeburg County School District has announced that veteran educator Dr. Kemeka I. Johnson has been selected to serve as the principal of Edisto High School. Dr. Johnson currently serves as assistant principal at Bethune-Bowman Middle High School.

“I am so excited and honored for the opportunity to lead Edisto High School,” said Dr. Johnson. "I will be laser-focused on not only increasing our student’s graduation and college and career readiness rate, but I will also focus on enhancing our student's overall educational experiences; while building student, parent, teacher and community relationships,” she continued.

Working on behalf of students for the past 18 years, Dr. Johnson has served students in various capacities, including teacher, dean of students, assistant administrator and lead assistant principal. However, she credits her passion for education and teaching commenced at South Carolina State University, where she served as the Economic Development Manager for 1890 Research and Extension. There she was able to share, assist and support students in identifying their career paths.

"I am proud to welcome Dr. Johnson into the cadre’ of some of the most important individuals in our school district – our principals,” said Dr. Shawn Foster, OCSD Superintendent. "Her proven track record in leading students towards success, coupled with her genuine care for students, is unparalleled."