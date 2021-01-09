 Skip to main content
James 'Pappy' Elmore Jr. -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- James “Pappy” Elmore Jr., 75, of St. George, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

