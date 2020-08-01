Isaias may bring 3 inches of rain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Isaias continues to follow a path that’s expected to bring rain to The T&D Region, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

Isaias could bring up to 3 inches of rain to The T&D Region on Monday and Tuesday, which could cause creeks to overflow and leave water on roads. Motorists are asked to be careful.

The eastern portion of Orangeburg County has the potential for flash flooding from Monday through Tuesday morning.

Most of the storm’s winds will be felt along South Carolina’s coast, although gusts could hit 15 to 20 mph in the Orangeburg area. The strongest winds will be felt Monday evening and Monday night.

Wind gusts could reach tropical storm strength near the Interstate 95 corridor on Monday evening through Monday night. There’s the potential for downed trees and power lines and scattered power outages.

