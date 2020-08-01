You have permission to edit this article.
Isaias may bring 3 inches of rain
Isaias may bring 3 inches of rain

Tropical Weather

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 9:40 a.m. Aug. 1, 2020, and provided by NOAA, shows Isaias over the Bahamas. Isaias is expected to regain hurricane strength before reaching Florida. Though officials do not expect to have to evacuate people, they wrestled with how to prepare shelters where people can seek refuge from the storm if necessary, while safely social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

 NOAA via AP

Isaias continues to follow a path that’s expected to bring rain to The T&D Region, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

Isaias could bring up to 3 inches of rain to The T&D Region on Monday and Tuesday, which could cause creeks to overflow and leave water on roads. Motorists are asked to be careful.

The eastern portion of Orangeburg County has the potential for flash flooding from Monday through Tuesday morning.

Most of the storm’s winds will be felt along South Carolina’s coast, although gusts could hit 15 to 20 mph in the Orangeburg area. The strongest winds will be felt Monday evening and Monday night.

Wind gusts could reach tropical storm strength near the Interstate 95 corridor on Monday evening through Monday night. There’s the potential for downed trees and power lines and scattered power outages.

