Ida's sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline

She said residents would see progress, but also acknowledged frustration in the days ahead.

"We know it's hot. We know we do not have any power and that continues to be a priority," she told a news conference.

Edwards said state officials also were working to set up food, water and ice distribution, but that it wouldn't start Tuesday. The governor's office also said discussions were underway about establishing cooling stations and places where people on oxygen could plug in their machines, but it had no details on when those might be up and running.

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans — were left without power when Ida slammed the electric grid on Sunday with its 150 mph (240 kph) winds, toppling a major transmission tower and knocking out thousands of miles of lines and hundreds of substations.

An estimated 25,000-plus utility workers labored to restore electricity, but officials said it could take weeks.

With water treatment plants overwhelmed by floodwaters or crippled by power outages, some places were also facing shortages of drinking water. About 441,000 people in 17 parishes had no water, and an additional 319,000 were under boil-water advisories, federal officials said.