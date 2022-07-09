Hurricane guide inside Sunday T&D

Hurricane season began June 1 and lasts through Nov. 30.
South Carolina is one of the most vulnerable states to hurricanes and tropical storms. Six coastal counties border the Atlantic Ocean. These counties have more than 200 miles of general coastline, and another 21 inland counties may be directly affected by these storms – including Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg.
Included in Sunday’s T&D print edtion is the annual South Carolina Hurricane Guide, a publication of the S.C. Emergency Management Division in conjunction with other state agencies and with the sponsorship of Dominion Energy and AARP South Carolina.