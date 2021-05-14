House may vote on Jan. 6 panel

Pelosi said that protecting the Capitol and the people who work inside it is of "the highest priority," and that a commission is imperative "to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack."

While both bills are expected to pass the House, it's unclear how much Republican support they would receive. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Friday he had not read the details of the Jan. 6 commission bill and did not signal whether he would support it. In a letter to Pelosi earlier this week, McCarthy said that any panel should not have "any predetermined conclusions or findings" and suggested that money for security should wait until after the commission issues a report.

The insurrection is an increasingly fraught subject in the House GOP conference. While almost every Republican member condemned the violent mob that day, and many criticized Trump for his role in egging them on, a growing number of them have downplayed the attack as time has passed. At a House hearing this week investigating the siege, one member denied there was an insurrection at all while another said a woman who was shot and killed by police while trying to break into the House chamber was "executed." Many other Republicans have tried to change the subject, saying Democrats should focus on the violence in cities instead.