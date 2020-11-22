THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: William Moultrie is born in 1730

On November 23, 1730, William Moultrie was born in Charleston. His mother was Lucretia Cooper and his father, John Moultrie, was a physician. We don’t know much about Moultrie’s early years but we do know that in 1749 he married Damaris Elizabeth de St. Julien of St. John’s Berkeley Parish. Moultrie’s new wife was a descendant of French Huguenots and her family owned a large plantation. After the wedding, Moultrie obtained a plantation of over a thousand acres. When he was twenty-one Moultrie was elected to the South Carolina Commons House of Assembly in 1752. He served nearly every year as a representative of several lowcountry parishes. He and Damaris Elizabeth had three children, but one died as an infant.

In 1760 Moultrie was appointed a captain in the South Carolina militia and set off to fight the Cherokees in the western portion of the state. By 1774, he was promoted to colonel. The next year he was named colonel of the Second South Carolina Regiment of Foot by the Second Provincial Congress. At the same time, he served as deputy to both the First and Second South Carolina Provincial Congresses. He strongly supported the patriot cause and separation from Britain.

In June 1776, the British attacked Charleston. Moultrie defended Fort Sullivan against the naval bombardment and saved the city. His efforts made him a national hero and he was promoted to brigadier general.