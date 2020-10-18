THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: French Huguenots flee to S.C. in 1685

In the 1560s, the number of Protestants who followed the Calvinist form of religion, or Huguenots, was increasing in France, particularly in the southern and western regions. But the Wars of Religion (1562-1598) diminished their number and many fled the country.

Motivated by the opportunity to thwart Spain’s settlement of the New World as well as to create a haven for Huguenots who wanted to escape their homeland, the French government agreed to establish a colony in South Carolina. In 1562, the explorer Jean Ribaut sailed with 150 men to the coast of S.C., where they discovered an outstanding harbor and named it Port Royal. They built a fort on Parris Island, which was named Charlesfort. Twenty-eight men were left at the fort when Ribaut returned home. Within months, the remaining men faced starvation and those who were able sailed home.