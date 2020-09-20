THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: Cherokees relinquish hunting lands

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After more than three years of hostilities, Cherokee Indians signed a treaty with South Carolina’s Lt. Governor William Bull at Ashley Ferry Town on September 23, 1761. At the time that Europeans began to explore South Carolina, the Cherokees held most of the land in northwestern South Carolina. By the 1750s, their settlements were known as the Lower Towns and included Keowee, Toxaway, and Seneca.

In the early 1750s, the Cherokees allied with the British against the French, but after 1757 European encroachment on Cherokee land strained the relationship. In late 1768, settlers attacked and killed several Cherokee warriors in Virginia. The Indians retaliated by attacking settlers in North Carolina in the spring of 1759, and the conflict soon moved into South Carolina.

Fort Prince George was constructed by the British in what is now Pickens County and was used to launch three attacks on the Indians. The Cherokees responded by killing several settlers in the area. Following that, Governor William Lyttelton took two Cherokee headmen hostage and negotiated a treaty in late 1759. However, early the next year, the Cherokees ambushed Fort Prince George and killed Lt. Richard Cotymore, the commander. Governor Lyttelton issued a call to the British for troops to help the settlers. He then returned to England and left the matter in the hands of Lt. Governor William Bull Jr.