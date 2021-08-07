ORANGEBURG COUNTY HISTORY: The roots of the Orangeburg County Library

Since February 2020, construction of the new Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center on Russell Street has been moving toward completion. The newly built facility will no doubt carry our county into a new world of education for a very long time in the growth and development for the people.
The County of Orangeburg has allocated $8.5 million for the new facility, which will include a 50,000-square-foot library, a 10,000-square-foot amphitheater and a 450-seat conference center. The new library will be located at the site of the former Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Russell Street.
With that said, the leaders of our county must and should be commended highly on the visionary outlook for the people who live here. First of all, the people of the Orangeburg County Library staff, starting with the director, Anna T. Zacherl, have worked very hard in developing a new and innovative future for the people of Orangeburg County.
Zacherl said, “The computers will be new, we’re going to have state-of-the-art public technology space for meetings and for public use. We’re going to have a dedicated art space for art classes for children and teens and adults. We are going to have a playground outside the children’s area, we’re going to have a dedicated room just for story time.”
Then came the approval by the Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young and on to Johnnie Wright Sr., chairman of Orangeburg County Council. With those voices all in agreement, the new Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center became a reality and certainly a vision for a greater county of Orangeburg.
Back in time
The movement for the interest in securing a free public library for the people of Orangeburg County grew stronger in 1934 when the T&D reported on Jan. 20, a meeting held at Mellichamp Parent-Teacher Association with Mrs. V.J. Hill and Mrs. George Davis as the speakers.
“The interest of the public has been centered for the past few months in the efforts being made to secure a good public library for Orangeburg. Mrs. Geo. Davis, former president of the Dixie Club which supports the only library here, was the second speaker. Mrs. Davis said, in talk, that the average mother wants good literature for her children but makes no effort towards getting it for them. She urged that the mother should tell the librarian her desires and secure her help by providing the right kind of books for the child.
"She said that every child should have his own shelf of selected books beginning in earliest years with picture books. Parents should buy books and subscribe to good magazines and should take out membership tickets, either monthly or quarterly, for their children at the library.
"In closing, Mrs. Davis offered the following suggestions to the P.T.A. As to what the organization can do to foster good reading habits in children: survey the book and library resources of your town, find out who has libraries and are willing to loan books and see that city libraries has books for pleasure and profit.”
In that, Orangeburg County had no public library, and the people, especially the Blacks, were lost in terms of educational opportunities. And with the fact that the Blacks were far behind in education, the opening of a public library did allow them to at least be in a position to improve and advance to some degree.
According to The Times and Democrat on Nov. 11, 1947, an article was written on the Orangeburg County Library titled, “History of Orangeburg County Library, Founded in 1935, Related By Mrs. Adams.
"The history of the Orangeburg County Free Library reveals that it originated as a project sponsored by the WPA in Dec. 1935, with Mrs. Georgie Adams as county supervisor. A house-to house canvass throughout the county brought a general expression of approval for the proposed library service, and gifts of books and magazines were received to assist in the school service rendered by WPA workers."
Note: The WPA was the Work Progress Administration sponsored by the federal government so as to put a stimulus into the economy that allowed the people of America to restart their lives after the “Great Depression.”
Through the following June of 1936, support for the library project quickly mounted. At a meeting of the Farm Women’s Council in North, Mrs. J.L. Williams, the president at that time, made an address advocating library service, and a motion was carried to ask the county delegation to provide for a county library. Later, a committee of interested people from the county visited the delegation in Columbia and requested a $2,300 appropriation for a demonstration circulating library.
Those making the request were Mrs. A.C. Grambling, representing the farm women of the county; Mrs. H.C. Wannamaker, Mrs. Arnette H. Williams, WPA area supervisor; Mrs. Ollie Schoenburg, Sawyerdale community; Frank Pinckney, secretary, Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce; C.A. Gray, president of the county teacher’s association; Mrs. W. D. Lupo, officer of the federated women’s clubs of Orangeburg County; and Mrs. Georgia Adams. Members of the county delegation were Sen. Henry R. Sims and Rep. James Hutto, Dr. Connor, Julian S. Wolfe, T. A. Salley and E. C. Harvey.
Mrs. Adams relates that a paragraph appearing in The Times And Democrat in June 1936, as part of the prelude to the account of the supply bill that year, stated that a provision was being made for the establishment of a traveling library. The supply bill showed that $1,500 had been appropriated for this purpose. The supply bill in 1936 year contained the lowest tax levy in 15 years.
In May, the county supply bill published in The Times And Democrat revealed that a total sum of $4,000 had been made available for the library and that the delegation had appointed a county library commission, the members of which were Mrs. H.C. Wannamaker of Orangeburg, Mrs. A.F. Storm of Four Holes, Mrs. A.L. Black of Bowman, Mrs. W.E. Bennett of Springfield and Mrs. T.W. Bookhart of Elloree, with the county superintendent of education and the president of the county teacher’s association ex-officio members.
Events followed rapidly in the history of the new library. As chronicled in Mrs. Adams’ detailed history, the library moved from the basement of the courthouse to a permanent building obtained with the aid of the county delegation, and containing furniture constructed by the Norway NYA workshop. Mrs. Adams was made permanent librarian, the services of the library and its book stock vastly expanded, new supporters of the library movement added their assistance, the debt on the library building was paid off, a branch library for Negroes in the county was established and a library was begun in Holly Hill.
In the last annual report of the state Library Board, the Orangeburg County Free Library was recorded as having 9,118 registered book borrowers, a book stock of 16,563, and a circulation of 84,530 books.
After operating from the basement of the Orangeburg County Courthouse from 1935, on May 4, 1938, The T&D reported that the new library had finally moved into its home: “Orangeburg County Library Now in New Centre St. Home — Have you stopped in to offer your congratulations to our County Library, which this week is happily resting in its new home on Centre street? Once the little Christian Church, it is now, we hope for all time, the home of those unequaled companions of man — books.
"The good wishes of everyone throughout Orangeburg county is extended to you, little County Library. We hope to see you grow bigger and better thru the coming years.”
On Dec. 1, 1939, The T&D printed, “Negro Library Is Now Opened — Located on Treadwell St. as Branch of County Free Library — The Negro branch of the Orangeburg County Free Library will be opened on Saturday morning, Dec. 2 at 9:30 o’clock, and remain open until 4:30 o’clock. This library is located in the front room at the community center on Treadwell Street. This room has been re-conditioned, painted, shelves installed, and tables and chairs built.
"The Negroes of the county collected 170 usable books, WPA loaned 155 books, and the county library donated 50 magazine story books made and bound by WPA workers and used when that library first began. There are 147 textbooks donated mostly by Lend-A-Hand Book Mission. These books were prepared for circulation under the direction of Mrs. Georgia Adams, librarian of the Orangeburg County Free Library. This small nucleus has been supplemented by gifts of approximately 175 magazines.
"A colored WPA worker, Icie Wilkins, will be in charge of the library. She will keep the library open every afternoon and six hours each Saturday. She has been employed on the Educational program in this county until her transfer to the library project. With her wide experiences as a former teacher, she will be of great assistance to those who visit the library to select suitable books.
"Because of the available school libraries in the city of Orangeburg people here are asked to use the library as a reading room each day for the next two months.
"The new library is a branch of the Orangeburg County Free Library and is in charge of those governing the institution. They would like to express appreciation for assistance in making this new project a success to everyone who aided in any way.”
From 1939 until 1947, the Black library operated out of the Sunlight Club located on Treadwell Street. On March 24, 1947, The T&D reported, “Branch Library Ground Broken; Bryant Speaks — Ground for a new $6,000 branch library for Negroes was dedicated in ceremonies at Wilkinson high school yesterday as State Sen. T. B. Bryant, Jr., termed the project “a worthy cause in which the county delegation is glad to have a part.”
Mrs. Georgia Adams, head county librarian, performed the groundbreaking ceremony before a large crowd of dignitaries of both races. J.C. Parler, principal of the Negro school, presided.
Pointing out that Wilkinson school had recently been put on a Class A-approved list of the Southern Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools, E.W. Rushton, superintendent of city schools, declared that a good library is one of the most important factors in the association’s grading system.
Rushton also explained the joint agreement under which both the county library commission and the school will administer the library. Through a public service for Negroes, the library will serve the high school also.
The county delegation provided $5,000 for a library building and supporters raised the other $1,000 through contributions.”
Then on Dec. 5, 1947, The T&D announced that a new library branch for Negroes was finally open after being housed in the Sunlight Club since 1939: “Branch Library Opened At Wilkinson School — The Wilkinson Branch of the Orangeburg County Free Library has been opened to the public at the Wilkinson high school grounds, library officials announced.
"Visitors were invited to inspect the library which is operated jointly by the Free library and Wilkinson High School which supplied the site for the building. It is being used by both school children and by the Negro public. A bookmobile once a month will take books to 40 of the outlying Negro schools.
"The one-story structure measures 40 by 60 feet and seats 75 persons. The interior is pale blue, the ceiling and off-white and the woodwork of light oak. It is attractively arranged and bookshelves are easily accessible.
"The building was begun in February with $5,000 made available by the county delegation and about $1,000 raised by the Branch library committee. The money was spent for materials and members of the brick laying and carpentry classes at Wilkinson school.
The building is not complete in every detail and the committee is conducting another drive to get funds to finish it.”
At that time, Wilkinson High School was located on Goff Avenue.
The next article will cover the Orangeburg County Library System when they moved from the Centre Street location.
Richard Reid is president of the Orangeburg Historical and Genealogical Society. His mission is researching Orangeburg history, with a particular emphasis on the role of African Americans in that history.