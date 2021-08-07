ORANGEBURG COUNTY HISTORY: The roots of the Orangeburg County Library

Since February 2020, construction of the new Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center on Russell Street has been moving toward completion. The newly built facility will no doubt carry our county into a new world of education for a very long time in the growth and development for the people.

The County of Orangeburg has allocated $8.5 million for the new facility, which will include a 50,000-square-foot library, a 10,000-square-foot amphitheater and a 450-seat conference center. The new library will be located at the site of the former Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Russell Street.

With that said, the leaders of our county must and should be commended highly on the visionary outlook for the people who live here. First of all, the people of the Orangeburg County Library staff, starting with the director, Anna T. Zacherl, have worked very hard in developing a new and innovative future for the people of Orangeburg County.

Zacherl said, “The computers will be new, we’re going to have state-of-the-art public technology space for meetings and for public use. We’re going to have a dedicated art space for art classes for children and teens and adults. We are going to have a playground outside the children’s area, we’re going to have a dedicated room just for story time.”