Historic 'Brookers' hardware changes hands

“We purchased the other two buildings that were part of the store fronts of Brookers. We will be expanding the hardware into those two buildings and also we will incorporate the feed and seed into the main hardware as well. We would like to put a grilling section out in the former gift section,” he said.

He listed various grills, gas, charcoal, grilling supplies, sauces, rubs and utensils as some of the items that will be in the grilling section.

Hochstetler said most of the same staff from Brooker Hardware LLC will be kept on and that his younger brother may be brought on board as well.

“(I gained experience at the other hardware store) before coming to work at and (buying) Brookers. Mr. Delmar’s experience with the everyday needs of a dairy farm will help us to decide what product to stock.”

Nelson Hochstetler, Brandon’s father, may be familiar to residents of Denmark or the region as the owner of Wee Bake. Brandon stated his father is not involved in the Brooker Hardware LLC deal, however.

Some in the town had speculated that Wee Bake might move to one of the empty storefronts, but this is not the case. Brandon said, “My father Nelson Hochstetler has no plans of moving the bakery to Brooker Hardware LLC at this time.”