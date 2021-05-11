Historic 'Brookers' hardware changes hands

DENMARK – Young adult Brandon Hochstetler, who has close to half-a-decade experience with Ace Hardware, recently became co-owner of historic Brooker Hardware LLC.
Hochstetler now co-owns what locals call "Brookers" with his father-in-law, dairy farmer Delmar Diem.
“We are looking forward to continuing the hometown services you’ve learned to trust," Diem said.
Hochstetler explained, “I have not always wanted a hardware store. I just kind of learned to enjoy it by working at another local hardware store for 4-1/2 half years.”
Former owner Paula Brooker Guess helped her father, the late World War II veteran and local politician W.E. "Pete" Brooker Sr., and kept the store open for many years after Brooker grew late in his senior years.
Brooker Sr. still came every day to his office until close to his passing away in early 2018.
The store had been owned by various members of the Brooker family for over a century until the recent sale. Ms. Brooker Guess stated in a previous article, “The hardware (store) was founded 117 years ago in 1903 by our cousin, J.Z. Brooker.”
“The Brooker family has done business in Denmark since 1903. We thank all who worked with us and have supported us. We are thankful we have been able to sell our business to such wonderful people,” Ms. Brooker Guess stated via email Monday.
She continued, “We are excited that it will continue running in such capable hands. We wish them all the best in the future.”
Hochstetler is keeping the ideals of the hardware store alive.
“We want to try our best to serve the local community in a fair and honest way at Brookers,” Hochstetler said as a kind of mission statement for the store.
Hochstetler is a family man married to Laurita and has two daughters, Rita Jewel, who is 3, and Emma Rose, 1. He and his wife are also expecting a third child.
Hochstetler, who said Brooker Hardware LLC will always remain a hardware store, has also co-purchased the part of the property that has two other store fronts (basically two other buildings) connected to the hardware store.
Ms. Brooker Guess and others cleared out the previous attached clothing store and gift shop through various sales toward the end of last year. The now-emptied gift store section of the store was started over 50 years ago by Guess’ mother, Mildred “Sis” Brooker.
Ms. Brooker Guess said she herself started the now-emptied clothing section around 2000. She opted to sell the hardware store and the other storefronts and the lumber yard recently.
Hochstetler said, “The layout of the store will most likely change in the future. We will be adding some updated products, as well as adding more gardening supplies and feed and seed as well. Also, we will be adding vegetable plants and trying to stock flowers.”
“We purchased the other two buildings that were part of the store fronts of Brookers. We will be expanding the hardware into those two buildings and also we will incorporate the feed and seed into the main hardware as well. We would like to put a grilling section out in the former gift section,” he said.
He listed various grills, gas, charcoal, grilling supplies, sauces, rubs and utensils as some of the items that will be in the grilling section.
Hochstetler said most of the same staff from Brooker Hardware LLC will be kept on and that his younger brother may be brought on board as well.
“(I gained experience at the other hardware store) before coming to work at and (buying) Brookers. Mr. Delmar’s experience with the everyday needs of a dairy farm will help us to decide what product to stock.”
Nelson Hochstetler, Brandon’s father, may be familiar to residents of Denmark or the region as the owner of Wee Bake. Brandon stated his father is not involved in the Brooker Hardware LLC deal, however.
Some in the town had speculated that Wee Bake might move to one of the empty storefronts, but this is not the case. Brandon said, “My father Nelson Hochstetler has no plans of moving the bakery to Brooker Hardware LLC at this time.”
“They are, however, supplying us with flowers and other plants from their greenhouse,” he said.
Brooker Hardware LLC will be open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. They do not have a website. They are implementing any COVID-19 policies according to county and state policies as they progress.
They are planning a grand reopening but are not sure when it will be as yet. They are officially reopen for business and have been since May 1.
