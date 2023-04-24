Branchville softball coach Kristen Hicks is trying to keep her team motivated as the Lady Yellow Jackets prepare for the Class A state playoffs.

The team has had just one game since clinching the Region VII-A championship April 5 against Whale Branch, and will close the season with a road game at 2A Barnwell Thursday.

“We don’t have a lot of games before the playoffs,” Hicks said. “As a coaching staff, we have been talking to them about trying to stay in a good head space. Becoming complacent or stagnant would be a disaster waiting to happen. We’re trying to keep them focused.”

It’s a young team that features five eighth graders in the starting lineup including team leader Kayden LaPiene. The transfer from Woodland currently leads the state in RBIs (37) and runs scored (30). She also is fifth in the state with a 0.61 earned run average.

“We have a lot of pitching, and good bats from top to bottom (in the lineup),” Hicks said. “Cadence McAlhaney has been our leadoff batter all year, and she’s top five in the state in runs scored with 25.”

Branchville currently has four players listed in the Top 12 of runs scorers this season including Ava Jett and Kamilla Linder. Hicks said Jett was swinging a hot bat in region play, and was instrumental in the Lady Yellow Jackets two region wins over Class A defending champion Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

With so much youth, Hicks praised a core group of juniors on the team who have shown leadership in helping Branchville to a 19-5 record and a perfect region slate.

Kylie Starns has been Branchville’s No. 1 pitcher all season. She leads the team with 111 strikeouts and has held opponents to a .220 batting average. She also leads the team with four home runs.

“I’m excited about what’s to come,” Hicks said of the playoffs. “It’s going to be a fun ride, and I hope it’s a long one. We just have to make sure we’re not satisfied with where we are. We got some big wins over Bamberg-Ehrhardt, and that’s great, but we have to push forward, keep focused and stay locked in.”