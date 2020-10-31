Head-on crash claims 3 lives

Three people died in a head-on crash Saturday on South Carolina 45 near Eutawville.

Cpl. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that a 1992 Cadillac and a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria were traveling in opposite directions when they collided at about 5:55 p.m.

The driver of the Cadillac was the sole occupant and was not wearing a seat belt.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the Ford was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The names of the victims were not available at press time.

So far this year, there have been 742 fatal crashes resulting in 829 fatalities statewide. During the same time period last year, there were 758 fatal crashes resulting in 818 fatalities.

To date, there have been 30 highway fatalities in Orangeburg County. Compared to the same time period last year, there were 35 fatalities across the county.

Bamberg County has had three fatal crashes this year, but didn’t have any during the same time period last year.

Calhoun County has had four fatal crashes this year. There were two during the same time period last year.

