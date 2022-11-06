Grimsley to speak at Bamberg Veterans Day program

BAMBERG -- Veterans, families, friends and the community are invited to the Bamberg Veterans Day program to be held Friday, Nov. 11.

The program will begin promptly at 11 a.m. at the Bamberg County Veterans Memorial Trail, located at 3023 Railroad Ave., in Bamberg.

“Ten additional veterans will have the honor of being wrapped by members of the Quilts of Valor Foundation and presented with quilts that are made and designed especially for veterans during the program,” Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said.

“Those veterans are Georgina Williams, William H. Legree, Donald C. Kirby, Franklin Ward, Richard G. Varnedo, Varnedo Muhammad, Leroy Sherman, Raymond Derienzo, Lorenzo Lawson and James Smoak,” she said.

Douglas and Lisa B. Stokes will serve as co-chairs for the event.

The speaker for the occasion is Secretary Will Grimsley. He is the first secretary of the new S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Grimsley graduated from Davidson College in North Carolina in May 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in history and was commissioned in the U.S. Army as an infantry officer.

Throughout the next 33 years, he served in assignments throughout the United States, Germany, Korea, Kuwait, multiple combat tours in Iraq, and deployments to several other nations. Grimsley held command and leadership positions at every level from platoon through corps and served on staffs from small unit levels up to both the Joint Staff and in the Office of the Secretary of Defense and with his last tour as chief of staff of United States Strategic Command.

Among his many awards and decorations, Grimsley earned the Distinguished Service Medal, the Silver Star, multiple awards of the Bronze Star, and the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat.

Retiring from active duty in 2013 as a major general, Grimsley consulted in the private sector with his primary focus on training, leader development, strategic planning and operations. On March 4, 2020, he was confirmed by a unanimous vote as the first Secretary of the new S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

He and his wife Jan live in Beaufort. They have two sons (Ben and Luke) and a daughter-in-law (Betsy), and two grandchildren (William and Preston).

In case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the Bamberg Civic Center. For additional information, call Bamberg City Hall at 803-245-5128.