Graham vs. Harrison: record fundraising, spending

When directly asked if the ads were designed to be deceptive, Harrison repeated earlier talking points espoused by his campaign about ensuring that voters are aware of all candidates on the ballot, also adding: “It would be malpractice on me, as a candidate and as somebody who's trying to bring this back to South Carolina, not to do every single thing in my power, to make sure that we mobilize our vote and try to get the majority of votes by Nov. 3.”

Some polling has shown a tied race, while in other surveys, either Graham or Harrison has a slight lead. In the memo, Harrison campaign officials note that their record-breaking fundraising “woke up the Republican Giant,” with GOP groups spending $43 million in South Carolina over the past eight weeks.

For the final week before voting on Nov. 3, Harrison’s campaign said they had booked about $4 million in television advertising in South Carolina. Republicans, including the Senate Leadership Fund, reserved $11 million in ad time.

“We’re pushing hard, but Mitch McConnell has come in,” Harrison said, referencing the Senate Majority Leader's desire to maintain Republican control of the Senate. “The only reason that he’s pouring as much money as he is into this race is because he sees what we see, which is Lindsey Graham is in danger of losing this seat.”