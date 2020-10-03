Graham, Harrison both tout bipartisanship in 1st S.C. matchup

The candidates spoke from podiums 13 feet apart. Harrison’s podium was shielded on the side closest to Graham by a plexiglass partition, something the campaign said was used in accordance with federal recommendations that anyone in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days.

Both candidates say they tested negative Friday, but Graham has recently met with other Senate Republicans — several of whom have tested positive for the coronavirus — as well as with Trump, currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

“You have nothing to be afraid of, when it comes to me,” Graham said to Harrison, in his opening statement, a reference to the plexiglass.

Of his partition, Harrison said he was taking every precaution to keep himself and his loved ones safe.

“Its not just about me, it’s about the people in my life that I have to take care of, as well, my two boys, my wife, my grandma,” Harrison said.