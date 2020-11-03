WATCH NOW: ‘Claflin Votes Matter’: President, students, staff march to polls

A small group of Claflin University students, faculty and staff marched to South Carolina State University’s campus early Election Day morning.

Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack and his family led the group of nearly 30 people down Goff Avenue at 10 a.m. to the polling site inside the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

“It’s very important that our students exercise their right to vote. As a historically Black college or university, the oldest in the state of South Carolina, we have a civic and a moral responsibility to have our students engaged in the process,” Warmack said.

Equipped with student-made posters and “Claflin Votes Matter” T-shirts, the group chanted while walking to the polls, showing vocal support for this campus event.

“It’s something different. I wanted to be a part of something and since it’s my freshmen year, I want people to know that they should want their voices to be heard and this is the start right here,” said Makayla Powe, a freshman from Charleston.

“This is something new. And that’s why I specifically chose Claflin because they always bring something new to the table,” Powe said.