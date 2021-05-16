WATCH NOW: Building renaming honors Odom's 'lasting, positive impact'

BAMBERG -- Mentor. Civic servant. Calming force. All of these were among the ways the longest-serving councilperson in Bamberg County’s history was described during the dedication ceremony for the courthouse annex, which has been renamed in his honor.
The Rev. Isaiah Odom was surrounded by family, friends and former colleagues during a dedication ceremony held Wednesday at 1234 North St. in Bamberg.
Council passed a resolution during a December meeting agreeing to rename the building the Bamberg County Courthouse Annex -- Isaiah Odom Building.
A plaque bearing Odom’s picture was unveiled, along with a marquee sign that sits at the annex’s entrance and now bears his name.
It was an honor that the 88-year-old was thankful for.
“Thank you for planning this occasion and making it a reality,” Odom said.
Odom, who served council from Feb. 6, 1978, to Dec. 31, 2020, and five of them as chairman, was also recently awarded the 2021 Order of the Silver Crescent, the state’s highest honor for leadership, volunteerism and lifelong influence.
His time on council included helping to craft revenue-sharing agreements to bolster economic development and working to usher in a new era of health care with the new Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.
His recipe for success was simple and succinct.
“Through it all, I was able to remain calm. Biblical scripture encourages us to treat others with empathy, dignity and respect,” Odom said.
“We must treat those God put in our path with the dignity and respect that we all deserve. ... It was an honor and a privilege to serve God’s people,” he said, noting he hoped the county would continue to work with the administrator and its municipalities to improve the quality of life.
His daughter, Dionne Whitfield of Maryland, was on hand to witness the ceremony. She said her dad’s work, including his countless meetings, paid off.
“He stuck with it and the hard work paid off. This is just proof,” Whitfield said.
The lifelong Bamberg County resident is a mentor, military veteran, author, businessman and retired pastor, most recently having served at Second Baptist Church in Barnwell for 38 years.
County Administrator Joey Preston said, "I can't think of anyone more deserving than Rev. Odom to have the cornerstone building of Bamberg County government named after him. Rev. Odom’s life has been one of service to the community, building up Bamberg and a life that’s worthy of esteem and recognition.”
Preston also read a Senate resolution that was drafted in recognition of Odom’s “lasting and positive impact” on the region on behalf of Sen. Brad Hutto in his absence.
Dr. Gerald Wright and Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster were among those on hand Wednesday.
“It is most appropriate that recognition and honor are given to a person of integrity, dedication, dependability, reliability, trustworthiness. ... I can add some other adjectives, but I think those cover most of what I want to say,” Wright said.
"You’ve been a significant force in the religious character of this county, you have demonstrated civic responsibility in the community in which you live, you’ve been a benefit to the area from an economic perspective, and obviously you have achieved politically to the benefit of others through your service,” Wright said.
Foster said she has known Odom for a long time and that he is special.
“Obviously your constituents think so because they keep putting you back on. ... This is quite a compliment. It’s a beautiful building, and I’m just so happy for you. Thank you for everything. God bless you. Thank you for serving our country and Bamberg County,” she said.
Bakari Sellers, a former state representative and Denmark native, said, “I’m a product of the proverb it takes a village to raise a child. The reason that I’m here today is because Isaiah Odom has always been a part of my village. I was actually raised at 633 Frederick St. right down from Rev. Odom.”
Sellers added, “Before I ran for the state House ... he was always somebody who took care of us, who looked out for us, who prayed for us, prayed with us. ... Rev. Odom was always there. He also taught us from the Book of James that faith without works is dead. So he’s one of the reasons I got into public service.”
Former County Councilman Chris Wilson said Odom’s honor is well deserved.
“When I think about Rev. Odom, I think about service,” said Wilson, noting that Odom’s propensity for being swift to hear and slow to speak and get angry served him well.
“I wasn’t always slow to speak. I’d kind of speak my mind and try to take things over, but Rev. Odom always said, ‘Slow down.’ He approached things from a much different angle,” Wilson said.
He continued, “Rev. Odom always approached things with a soft approach, trying to find common ground, trying to treat people with respect and served council that way. He served the citizens of this county that way and deserves the recognition that he’s being given today.”
Former County Councilman Joe Guess Jr. said he is glad to have served with Odom.
“I’ve always known him as a man of honor and integrity and character. He has gained the respect of everyone in the community that he comes in contact with,” Guess said.
“He approached everything that we dealt with on county council from the standpoint of serving the whole community, everybody. He didn’t have any constituents that he favored over others. I’m so gratified to see that the council has taken the steps to dedicate this building in his name,” he said.
County Council Chairman Larry Haynes said he also learned a few lessons from Odom’s demeanor.
“You were always calm. I learned a lot from you, and I really appreciate you. I’m glad that we decided to dedicate this building to you. I’ll always be beholden to you for all that you did and all that you said,” Haynes said.
Danny Black is president of SouthernCarolina Alliance, an economic development group on whose board Odom served 24 years.
“That’s forever really. ... It is $2 billion worth of investment, that’s 9,000 jobs that he has helped bring into this area,” Black said.
“You have been there since day one and we see you as a mentor, we see you as a leader, we see you as a wise man and certainly a calming force. ... You’ve been my mentor for 24 years now. You just don’t realize what effect you’ve had on this community and on this region and on this state. We certainly appreciate it,” he said.
County Councilwoman Sharon Hammond was also among those touting how much Odom meant to the community.
“I hope the foundation of this building is as strong as the commitment and persistence that you have,” she said.
