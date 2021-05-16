WATCH NOW: Building renaming honors Odom's 'lasting, positive impact'

“He approached everything that we dealt with on county council from the standpoint of serving the whole community, everybody. He didn’t have any constituents that he favored over others. I’m so gratified to see that the council has taken the steps to dedicate this building in his name,” he said.

County Council Chairman Larry Haynes said he also learned a few lessons from Odom’s demeanor.

“You were always calm. I learned a lot from you, and I really appreciate you. I’m glad that we decided to dedicate this building to you. I’ll always be beholden to you for all that you did and all that you said,” Haynes said.

Danny Black is president of SouthernCarolina Alliance, an economic development group on whose board Odom served 24 years.

“That’s forever really. ... It is $2 billion worth of investment, that’s 9,000 jobs that he has helped bring into this area,” Black said.

“You have been there since day one and we see you as a mentor, we see you as a leader, we see you as a wise man and certainly a calming force. ... You’ve been my mentor for 24 years now. You just don’t realize what effect you’ve had on this community and on this region and on this state. We certainly appreciate it,” he said.